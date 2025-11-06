Thursday Morning News – November 6

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening then periods of snow changing to periods of rain mixed with snow before morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low plus 1.
- Friday – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 5 with temperature falling to -2 in the afternoon.
- Friday Night – Cloudy. Low -12.
News Tidbits:
- Once again a bill to improve safety on Highways 11 and 17 was defeated. For the fourth time Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin has asked for his fellow politicians to put aside party lines and pass legislation improving northern highway safety – to no avail.
