Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 6

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Becoming cloudy late this evening then periods of snow changing to periods of rain mixed with snow before morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low plus 1.
  • Friday – Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 5 with temperature falling to -2 in the afternoon.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy. Low -12.

News Tidbits:

  • Once again a bill to improve safety on Highways 11 and 17 was defeated. For the fourth time Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin has asked for his fellow politicians to put aside party lines and pass legislation improving northern highway safety – to no avail.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*