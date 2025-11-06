SE OPP – Wawa Driver Charged with Posession & Driving while Prohibited

On Monday October 27, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., members from the Superior East OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a traffic stop on Mission Road in the Town of Wawa in relation to a suspected prohibited driver.

The driver was arrested, and during a search, police located over $2,500 in Canadian currency. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 40 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000), two digital scales and 3D-printed brass knuckles.

As a result of the investigation, Michael MILLER, 48 years-of-age, from Wawa, was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Wawa on October 28, 2025 and was remanded into custody.