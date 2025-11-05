LOFSTROM, Gilbert

1947 – 2025

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with his family by his side on Monday, November 3, 202,5 at the age of 78 years.

Beloved husband of Nancy Donald. Gilbert will be remembered by Nancy’s family, her sons Stephen Donald (Davideen Douchamie), Jeff Donald and by her grandchildren Bryan and Stephen Douchamie, Joshua and Liam Donald. Gilbert was the youngest of his family and was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Margaret, Diane, Igmmar and Ragnar (Reg). He will be remembered by nieces and nephews.

Gilbert was born in and is a former resident of Oba.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of his life will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 (upstairs), 51 Broadway Avenue, Wawa on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.