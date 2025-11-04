Monday Morning News – November 3

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain or snow beginning after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h. Low 1.
- Wednesdy – Periods of rain or snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -4.
News Tidbits:
- Effective November 3, 2025, the SSM Police Service’s Community Safety Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera initiative cameras are recording near long-term care and retirement facilities, at key intersections, and in other locations identified through a review of calls for service. This is to improve community safety, particularly for vulnerable residents. The CCTV system is not monitored in real time but will serve as an investigative tool. Access is strictly limited to designated personnel, ensuring officers can respond more effectively to calls for service and investigations while maintaining accountability. Signage has been installed to inform the public where cameras are in place.
- Dick Cheney, former vice-president, has died at age 84, Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.
- Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will deliver the new Liberal government’s first budget Tuesday.
