STEWART, Peggy (Margaret)

It’s with great sadness that we announce the loss of our Mom, Nana, G.G. – Peggy (Margaret) Stewart on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Peggy was born in Michigan and grew up in Wawa, Ontario. One of four children, her father managed a mine there. Peggy spent her early life living in Timmins and North Bay, eventually moving to Alberta in the 80’s.

Her best times were spent in the West, where she enjoyed freedom and independance, learning to drive and getting her first car in her 40’s! She described this as her happiest time, when she could pursue a career and prove herself in a role where she was valued and appreciated. She managed The Drumheller Inn and later, the Turner Valley Inn. Peggy made the difficult choice to leave her Alberta life when her parents were failing in their elder years and returned to Ontario to care for and keep them in their home.

Despite many challenges in her life, she always put others first, was a kind friend, and natural caregiver. Peggy tragically lost all of her sons during her lifetime, but with immeasurable grace and courage, she carried on to make a peaceful home in Alberta in her senior years. She made enough Christmas cookies to feed an army, even after her body began to fail and she was awaiting joint replacements.

She learned to navigate the internet and developed a passion for nutrition and genealogy, researching and producing a book to preserve her family legacy. She was an avid reader, swam daily with friends, and took long drives to spot wildlife and enjoy mountain views while listening to Merle Haggard. She enjoyed some winters in Lake Havasu Arizona, and travelled to Barbados, Antigua, Florida and Australia.

Peggy leaves behind her daughter, Cindy (Jim); grandchildren, Tara (Daryn) Hitchner who was like a daughter to her, Dallas Stewart, Dylan (Andrea) Stewart, and Carley Prior; great grandchildren, Devyn (the first grandchild – sharing a special bond), Brooke, Kyle, Chloey, Olivia, and Holden; and her beloved caregiver, Dalvis, who will all miss her beautiful smile, but trust that she is free from pain and resting with those who welcomed her home.

As per Peggy’s wishes, there won’t be a Service but hold memories of her close and take a minute to listen to many of her favorite artists in this version of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” (https://youtu.be/g6gKyYw6EOY?si=W168aCVWRuSPy9jV).

To view and share photos, condolences and memories of Peggy with the family, please visit www.choicememorial.com.