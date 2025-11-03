Breaking News

Monday Morning News – November 3

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.
  • Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tuesday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 2.

News Tidbits:

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*