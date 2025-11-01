Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – November 1st

Weather:

  • Today – Overcast. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late this evening and overnight. Low plus 1.
  • Sunday – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 70. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
  • Night – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 4.
