YUKICH, John Edward ‘Johnny’

Affectionately known as “YBone” or Johnny to those who knew him best, passed away on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the age of 55. Born on January 12, 1970, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Johnny left an indelible mark on the lives of all who knew him. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, John Yukich and Mary (née Murphy).

After a courageous battle with cancer, Johnny was reunited with his beloved furry friend Bella. His strength and resilience in the face of this difficult journey inspired all who knew him. To many, he was more than a friend – he was family. Johnny’s heart was filled with love and gratitude for the many special relationships in his life. He cherished the time spent with his “families” – from White River Air, Harte Gold, Esnagi Lake, and countless friends from far and wide, who were all lucky enough to be considered family by him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A passionate outdoorsman, YBone lived for the thrill of the hunt and the serenity of the water. As a fishing guide on Esnagi Lake, he shared his love of nature with others, creating unforgettable experiences and memories. His shore lunches were legendary – a culinary highlight for all who had the pleasure of joining him on the lake. His kindness, honesty, and empathy made him a beloved figure in the community.

We’ll remember YBone for his infectious enthusiasm, his generosity, his unwavering optimism, and zest for life! Though his time with us was too short, his impact on our lives will be felt for years to come. He may be gone, but his spirit will live on in the wilderness and in our hearts. Though this horrible illness took him away from us, it did not take his pride and dignity. Our dear friend departed on his final and greatest adventure yet, standing tall, head held high and keeping tight lines!

In honour of his wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Hospital or a charity of your choice.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Lady Dunn Hospital in Wawa, particularly Sherri, Troy, and Dr. Cotterill, for the exceptional care and compassion they showed Johnny during his time with them. Your kindness, dedication, and expertise did not go unnoticed, and we will forever be grateful.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.