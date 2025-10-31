Marathon – Statement on Scotiabank Closure

We are deeply disappointed and frustrated by Scotiabank’s decision to close its Marathon branch in May of 2026. This closure represents yet another blow to small northern communities that continue to lose essential services without meaningful consultation or consideration of the long-term impacts.

For decades, Scotiabank has benefited from the loyalty and trust of residents, local businesses, and community organizations in Marathon and the surrounding area. The bank has played a vital role in supporting our local economy – from small business financing to personal banking services that cannot be easily replaced in a town of our size.

The decision to shut down this branch will cause unnecessary hardship, particularly for seniors, small business owners, and residents who do not have reliable access to online banking. It sends the wrong message to northern Ontario – that profitability matters more than people.

We call on Scotiabank to reconsider this decision, engage in meaningful dialogue with community leaders, and explore solutions that maintain a local presence. Marathon deserves better than to be abandoned by an institution that has been part of our community fabric for generations.

We will continue to advocate for fair treatment of northern communities and for access to essential services that support our residents and local economy.

Sincerely,

THE TOWN OF MARATHON

signed

Rick Dumas, Mayor