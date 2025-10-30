Thursday Morning News – October 30th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low 1.
- Friday – Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
- Friday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Legion Ladies Luncheon today. They are offering your choice of Shepherd’s Pie or a Tuna Melt…
- Algoma University, in partnership with Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute, proudly celebrated the graduation of 20 students with a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) at a ceremony held at the Best Western Plus Nor’Wester Hotel & Conference Centre in Thunder Bay on October 24. “As Bachelor of Social Work graduates, you now carry with you the knowledge, skills, and heart to make meaningful change,” said Lorrie Deschamps, President of Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute. “You’ve learned alongside your classmates, rooted in community and culture, and now you return to your community, ready to lead with compassion and purpose. You have the power to see the gaps, create new paths, and build programs that strengthen your Nations and uplift the next generation.”
- Mike Da Prat, President of USW Local 2251, and Assistant Debbie Logan donated $17,500 to the ADSB Student Nutrition Program to support schools locally and throughout the district for the 2024/2025 school year. To date, USW Local 2251 has donated $134,500 (which includes this year’s donation) to Algoma District School Board’s Student Nutrition and
Breakfast Programs. Food programs offer school-age children and youth nutritious options, typically at breakfast
and/or as snacks at different times during the day.
- Hard to believe that MADD Canada is starting their 38th Project Red Ribbon Campaign to prevent impaired driving this holiday season. The campaign runs from November 1st to January 5, 2026, reminding Canadians to drive sober or plan ahead for a safe ride home through a designated driver, public transit, a cab or rideshare services such as Uber, if they consume alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. Wawa used to have a Healthy Lifestyles Coalition that promoted sober driving and healthy lifestyles. Together with the SE OPP they held a Red Ribbon Campaign and solicited pledges from drivers as they tied red ribbons on vehicles.
