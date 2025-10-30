Batchewana First Nation Supports Court Decision Reducing Legal Fees in Robinson Huron Treaty Annuities Case

Batchewana First Nation acknowledges and supports the recent decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, in which Justice Myers ruled in favour of Garden River First Nation and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek regarding the legal fees paid in the Robinson Huron Treaty annuities case.

In his ruling, Justice Myers found that the Partial Contingency Fee Agreement and the legal fees charged under it were unfair and unreasonable, ordering that the fees be reduced from $510 million to $23 million, a reduction of $487 million.

This decision follows an application brought forward last year by Chief Karen Bell of Garden River First Nation and Chief Craig Nootchtai of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, who argued that the Robinson Huron Litigation Fund (RHLF) had overpaid its lawyers by hundreds of millions of dollars and that a reassessment was necessary to ensure fairness and accountability to the 21 First Nations represented under the Robinson Huron Treaty.

“Batchewana First Nation would like to acknowledge the lawyers of the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund and the incredible undertaking of the Robinson Huron Annuities Case,” said Chief McCoy, of Batchewana First Nation. “These lawyers worked tirelessly with our Nations to achieve a landmark settlement, and we will always be grateful for that.”

“However,” the Chief continued, “we are satisfied with the outcome of the legal fees challenge, as we believe the lion’s share of the settlement belongs to the 21 First Nations it was originally intended for. This ruling ensures that more of the settlement will directly benefit our communities, our members, and future generations.”

Batchewana First Nation looks forward to a fair and equitable distribution of these funds among the 21 First Nations of the Robinson Huron Treaty.