Weather:
- Today – Another heavy frost this morning. On Hwy 101 yesterday, there was frost in some sheltered corners on the highway until after 12 Noon. Today will be mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low -2.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Night – Cloudy periods. Low 1.
News Tidbits:
- There are changes coming to Ontario’s government. Doug Downey (Attorney General) introduced a bill yesterday proposing to eliminate fixed provincial election dates in the province, political donation limits raised to $5,000 (from$3,400), and tie those limits to the rate of inflation; and make a quarterly per-vote subsidy to political parties permanent.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – October 29th - October 29, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – October 28th - October 28, 2025
- Monday Morning News – October 27th - October 27, 2025