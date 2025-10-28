Tuesday Morning News – October 28th

Weather:
- Today – Another heavy frost this morning.Some of the smaller marshes and ponds are starting to show a light skim of ice – winter is coming soon. Today will be mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 11. Wind chill -6 this morning.
- Tonight – Clear. Low -3.
- Wednesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -5 in the morning.
- Wednesday Night – Clear. Low -4.
News Tidbits:
- Drew Frohmann is back at it… and a new episode has dropped! “It’s Hallowe’en night in Beavermount, where a mystery is brewing that only Chieficer Douglas “Dougie” Hiscock can solve.”
