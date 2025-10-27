Monday Morning News – October 27th

Weather:
- Today – There is a heavy frost this morning. Mainly cloudy. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
- Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 10. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low -3.
News Tidbits:
- The 1st Wawa Scouts will hosting a Community Halloween Party at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Tuesday, October 28th. The doors will open at 6, and the party will last until 8 p.m. Canned goods accepted as an entry fee, with all donations going to the Wawa Community Food Bank.
