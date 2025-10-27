Breaking News

Monday Morning News – October 27th

Weather:

  • Today – There is a heavy frost this morning. Mainly cloudy. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
  • Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 10. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
  • Tuesday Night – Clear. Low -3.

News Tidbits:

  • The 1st Wawa Scouts will hosting a Community Halloween Party at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Tuesday, October 28th. The doors will open at 6, and the party will last until  8 p.m. Canned goods accepted as an entry fee, with all donations going to the Wawa Community Food Bank.
