Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 2.
- Sunday – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Sunday Night – Clear. Low minus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Staff from Northern Lights Ford will be on location at John’s Independent Grocer today from 10:00am to 1:00pm to collect donations for the Let’s Scare Hunger. There is 1 week to go!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – October 25th - October 25, 2025
- Friday Morning News – October 24th - October 24, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – October 23rd - October 23, 2025