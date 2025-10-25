Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – October 25th

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 2.
  • Sunday – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
  • Sunday Night – Clear. Low minus 3.

News Tidbits:

  • Staff from Northern Lights Ford will be on location at John’s Independent Grocer today from 10:00am to 1:00pm to collect donations for the Let’s Scare Hunger. There is 1 week to go!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*