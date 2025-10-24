Friday Morning News – October 24th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning then 30% chance of rain showers or flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light this afternoon. High 5. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low -4.
- Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 3.
News Tidbits:
- Staff from Northern Lights Ford will be on location at John’s Independent Grocer tomorrow from 10:00am to 1:00pm to collect donations for the Let’s Scare Hunger. There is 1 week to go!
