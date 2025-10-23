Thursday Morning News – October 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or wet flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 4. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or wet flurries early this evening. Low 1.
- Friday – Overcast. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
- Friday Night – Cloudy periods. Low -2.
- Motorists heading towards Sudbury – Highway 17 is fully closed in both directions approximately 3 km west of Massey, at the intersection of Caddel Road. Manitoulin O.PP is investigating collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. One person has been taken to hospital. UPDATE: the highway is open one lane.
- David Orazatti is retiring as president of Sault College after being on leave since July. The college‘s board confirmed his departure & says Sherri Smith remains interim president. The faculty union head said he expects a smooth transition.
