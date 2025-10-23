Letter – Marathon Sno-Kickers to Riders

To all our valued riders and supporters,

Over the past several weeks, our club executive and Facebook page have received an overwhelming number of messages and questions about the upcoming snowmobile season. We truly appreciate your continued interest and support, and we feel it’s important to provide a clear update on where things stand following the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) trail reduction plan.

This time of year is critical for trail permit sales, and your Marathon Sno-Kickers executive has been working tirelessly throughout the fall to ensure our riders have the best possible experience given the challenges we are facing.

After several meetings and discussions, the OFSC has confirmed its decision for the 2025 season: the Marathon Sno-Kickers will maintain approximately 100 km of trail between White River and Dubreuilville. As a result, riders from Marathon, Manitouwadge, Biigtigong, and Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg will need to trailer to a staging area in White River to access the groomed trail network.

We understand this is disappointing news—none of us wanted to see a season without trails leading directly to Marathon. However, we must comply with the OFSC’s direction this year in order to keep our club in good standing and preserve the possibility of fully restoring our trail system in the near future.

If you are planning to purchase a trail permit this season—no matter where you live—please consider selecting Marathon Sno-Kickers as your club of choice. Your support means more now than ever and will help demonstrate the strength and resilience of our small but dedicated club. After all, we were proudly named District Club of the Year for 2024/2025!

Your Marathon Sno-Kickers executive remains committed to working collaboratively with the OFSC and other key partners to explore sustainable solutions and ensure the long-term future of snowmobiling in our region.