Two Arrested after Officers located Suspected Drugs in Chapleau home search

As a result of the search police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
The estimated street value of drugs seized totals $10,000 CAD.
Two suspects were identified – one of whom was located in the residence, and a second located nearby. Both were taken into custody without incident.
A 32-year-old female from Chapleau, Ont., is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
A 36-year-old male from Chapleau, Ont., is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
Both accused have since been released from custody with conditions and future court appearance dates. The identity of an accused is withheld until after the charges against them have been sworn before the courts.
