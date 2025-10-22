Two Arrested after Officers located Suspected Drugs in Chapleau home search

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the NAPS Emergency Response Team and SE OPP Chapleau Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residential address in Chapleau, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16.

As a result of the search police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals $10,000 CAD.

Two suspects were identified – one of whom was located in the residence, and a second located nearby. Both were taken into custody without incident.

A 32-year-old female from Chapleau, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

A 36-year-old male from Chapleau, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking