Government Committee to Examine the Situation at Canada Post

This week, the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates (OGGO) will begin hearings into the situation at Canada Post. This committee was responsible for the broad review of the public post office in 2016 and the more recent examination of rural post offices in 2024.

The first meeting is scheduled to take place on October 23, 2025, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Eastern time. CUPW has been called to participate next week. We have appeared in front of this committee before on different issues and will make our case for reversing the decisions made by Minister Lightbound. The Government cannot be permitted to make such drastic decisions when there has been next to no public consultation on the issues and while collective agreement bargaining remains unfinished.

At the time of writing, Minister Lightbound is scheduled to testify in the first hour along with Arianne Reza, Deputy Minister and Lorenzo Ieraci, Assistant Deputy Minister, Policy, Planning and Communications, who will appear on behalf of the Department of Public Works and Government Services. The presentation and discussion will likely focus on the Minister’s recent announcement to gut the public post office. In the second hour, Ian Lee and Marvin Ryder, both school of business academics, are scheduled to testify. We anticipate that their testimony will remain consistent with what they have already said publicly. Karine Monger, Chief Executive Officer, MRC du Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent will also appear as a witness.

Please note that meeting participants may be amended. For the most current information, see the OGGO Notice of meeting here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/documentviewer/en/45-1/OGGO/meeting-10/notice

You can watch the proceedings on ParlVu here: https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2?fk=13176384

In solidarity,