AWIC Hosts Free Workshop on Generational Dynamics in the Workplace

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) invites employers, leaders, and young professionals to join a free, in-person workshop series on Generational Dynamics in the Workplace, taking place Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Sault Ste. Marie.

Facilitated by Nicki Straza from Straza Solutions, these workshops will help participants navigate generational differences, improve communication, and build stronger, more inclusive workplaces.

Today’s workplaces bring together multiple generations — each with unique values, communication styles, and approaches to work. While these differences can create challenges, they also provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth.

AWIC’s workshops aim to help participants turn potential conflict into productive teamwork. “With five generations now working side by side, effective communication and mutual understanding are more important than ever,” said Silvia Alves, Executive Director of AWIC. “These workshops give participants practical tools to bridge generational

differences and build more resilient, inclusive teams.”

Facilitating the workshops is Nicki Straza. A respected workplace culture strategist, speaker, and Certified Flourishing Coach with over 25 years of leadership and organizational development experience across non-profit, corporate, and small business sectors. As the founder of Straza Solutions, Nicki partners with organizations to foster inclusive, trust-based workplaces where every generation can thrive. Her passion is helping generations work better together through practical, actionable strategies.

Workshop Sessions

Morning: Flourishing Workforce for All Generations

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

For leaders, this session teaches the C.L.E.A.R. Model for navigating tough conversations and explores co-development and mentoring strategies to leverage the strengths of every generation.

Afternoon: Succeeding in Today’s Workplace

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Designed for young professionals, this session focuses on communication, professional relationships, and understanding generational expectations to thrive in the workplace.

Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early. Full workshop details and sign-up information are available on AWIC’s website under the News and Events section. www.awic.ca