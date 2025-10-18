FONOM Calls for Coordinated Action to Protect Northern Forestry Jobs Following Ear Falls Sawmill Shutdown

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is deeply concerned by the announcement of an indefinite shutdown at the Ear Falls sawmill. The loss of this facility is not just a blow to one community—it’s a warning signal for all of Northern Ontario’s resource-based towns.

For decades, forestry has been a lifeline for Northern families, driving local economies, supporting municipal infrastructure, and shaping the identity of our region. The uncertainty surrounding the Ear Falls operation highlights the fragility of the industry and the urgent need for a coordinated response from all levels of government.

FONOM President Dave Plourde stated, “When a mill shuts down in Northwestern Ontario, workers and families across the North feel the impact. The forestry sector doesn’t operate in isolation—our communities are interconnected. It’s time for renewed federal and provincial commitment to ensuring that Northern industries remain viable and competitive for the long term.”

Plourde emphasized that while global markets, trade barriers, and operational costs are complex issues, the human cost of inaction is immediate. FONOM is urging both the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada to engage directly with local leaders, workers, and industry partners to develop a sustainable plan for the forestry sector that protects jobs, promotes investment, and supports community resilience.

This mill shutdown highlights the urgent need for the Provincial Government to create a Northern Ontario Forestry Strategy—a plan that recognizes the unique challenges, geography, and potential of Northern communities. FONOM is ready to support and contribute to this very important and much-needed strategy.

“The North continues to do its part to fuel Ontario’s economy,” Plourde added. “Our people deserve the same level of attention and investment that other regions receive when industries are at risk. This is about fairness, future prosperity, and the livelihoods of thousands of Northern families.”

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) represents 110 cities, towns, and municipalities across Northeastern Ontario. Its mission is to improve the economic and social quality of life for all northerners and ensure a prosperous future for the next generation.