Unifor calls for immediate government action as Interfor Ear Falls sawmill shuts down

Unifor is calling for immediate action from all levels of government following today’s announcement that Interfor is shutting down its Ear Falls, Ont., sawmill indefinitely.

“We’re well beyond warning signs in the forestry sector and are now seeing widespread job loss in response to the economic warfare waged by the United States,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “We are calling on municipal, provincial and federal governments to sit down with us immediately to develop a plan forward for our forestry workers, their families and the many communities that can only thrive if the forestry sector survives.”

With the recent closure of Kap Paper in Kapuskasing, Ont., job losses across rural Ontario are compounding.

“We can’t continue with a wait-and-see approach with the attacks on Canada’s forestry sector,” said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. “If the Ear Falls sawmill isn’t safe, no forestry operation in this province is safe and we can’t sit and watch while Ontario loses a sector that provides more than 128,000 good-paying jobs.”

Unifor has repeatedly called for coordinated discussions with all levels of government with the aim to develop an industrial strategy for forestry, among other tariff-exposed sectors, that will safeguard thousands of jobs, defend Canada’s forestry sector against U.S. economic attacks, and invest in modernizing the sector so it remains strong for future generations.

Unifor Local 324 represents 160 members at the Ear Falls sawmill.