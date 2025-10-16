Brunswick House First Nation shelter-in-place Lifted

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is lifting its shelter-in-place advisory for Brunswick House First Nation.

Amid thorough investigation, police now believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety linked to the Sunday, Oct. 12, incident that led to the shelter-in-place advisory. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred in Brunswick House First Nation in the afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 12.

Police responded to a disturbance call from a residential address and located an injured male. The exact extent of the victim’s injuries is not known but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for a male suspect. Members of the NAPS Emergency Response Team, frontline officers, and members of the OPP are engaged in the search efforts to locate the suspect.

A police presence may remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact NAPS at 1-705-864-1732.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.