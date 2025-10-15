Retention is the New Reality: Population Growth in Northern Ontario

Since February 2020, leaders and decision-makers across Northern Ontario have come together annually to discuss how to make the region more welcoming to newcomers. Recurring themes of attraction, settlement, reconciliation, and anti-racism have shaped an ongoing conversation about how to ensure long-term population growth and prosperity across the north.

Magnetic North 2025 will be hosted in-person at Science North in Sudbury on December 3–5, 2025, starting with an evening reception on December 3. This year’s conference will concentrate on one critical truth: Retention is the New Reality. While attraction and settlement bring newcomers to Northern Ontario, retention is the key to delivering sustained social and economic improvements in our communities.

More than 120 leaders representing municipalities, Indigenous governments, service providers, post-secondary institutions, and economic development organizations are expected to attend the three-day event.

Over the course of the conference, participants will engage in keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout groups to identify collective actions that will strengthen retention strategies across Northern Ontario.

“Retention has always been part of the Magnetic North conversation, but now this year it will be the central focus,” states Paula Haapanen, NPI’s Vice President and the lead for the Institute’s immigration projects. “Attraction brings people north, settlement helps them start their lives, but retention is what ensures they, and their families, grow and prosper along with their new neighbours and communities.”

For details about Magnetic North 2025, including the full agenda, registration information, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.northernpolicy.ca/magnetic-north-2025. Registration is open until November 17, 2025.

Source: Northern Policy Institute

