Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – October 14th

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 3.
  • Wednesday – Sunny. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Wednesday Night – Clear. Low minus 1.

News Tidbits:

  • The International Karate Daigaku Canadian Nationals 2025 will be held Oct. 18 and 19 at the SSM YMCA, 235 McNabb St.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*