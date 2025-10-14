Tuesday Morning News – October 14th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 3.
- Wednesday – Sunny. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Wednesday Night – Clear. Low minus 1.
News Tidbits:
- The International Karate Daigaku Canadian Nationals 2025 will be held Oct. 18 and 19 at the SSM YMCA, 235 McNabb St.
