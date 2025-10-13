Monday Morning News – October 13th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.
- Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low minus 2.
News Tidbits:
- The European Union began implementing its new border screening process yesterday. The updated protocol involves taking non-EU passengers’ photographs and fingerprints upon arrival, and will replace manually stamping passports beginning April 10. The data will be kept for three years by default and can be shared with other countries or international organizations under certain conditions. Passengers who refuse to participate will be denied entry.
- Sad to hear of the death of Diane Keaton
