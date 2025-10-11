OPP – Charges Laid after Deer Lake Fatal Fire

An individual has been charged in connection to a fatal fire that occurred in Deer Lake.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to a residential fire in Deer Lake First Nation. Three people were located deceased and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Office of the Fire Marshal were asked to investigate. It was determined that the fire started at some point after fireworks had been set off inside the residence.

On Monday, October 6, 2025, Michelle Meekis, age 28 of Deer Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Causing death by criminal negligence, section 220(b) – three counts

Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, section 221 – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Deer Lake on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Major Case Investigation Team and the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal. Additional units that supported the investigation include the Forensic Identification Services, the Regional Support Team and the Provincial Liaison Team.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.