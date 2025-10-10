Friday Morning News – October 10th

Weather:
- Today – Showers. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers changing to 30% chance of drizzle or showers overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low 7.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle or showers early in the morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Good news for a Thanksgiving Weekend – SSM’s Precious Blood Cathedral’s missing brass historical plaque has been recovered, although slightly damaged
- Don’t forget the free public skating tonight from 6:00–7:00 p.m. courtesy of Canadian Tire
