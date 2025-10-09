Thursday Morning News – October 9th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 13. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers before morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 7.
- Friday – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.
- Friday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
West Nile appears again, this time in a horse in Greater Sudbury.
- If you are visiting the Thunder Bay area with your dog, be careful. The North Bay Humane Society has suspended stray dog intake after some of the 20 puppies brought from Thunder Bay may have parvovirus. The precautionary measure is in effect until further notice. Stray cats are still being accepted.
