The Ontario SPCA prepares to welcome over 40 animals from Northern Ontario

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres across the province will be welcoming over 40 dogs and cats from Northern Ontario over the next week to help them find loving homes.

A total of 14 dogs from the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society and Constance Lake First Nation have arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres in Orillia, Durham, Orangeville, York Region and Brockville where they will be placed up for adoption. Next week, 30 cats will be arriving from Kenora Cat Shelter to find loving homes at Ontario SPCA animal centres.

Yesterday’s dog transfer comes on the heels of the Ontario SPCA’s iAdopt: Furever Homes adoption event, which found loving homes for 123 animals over three days in September, making space available to help more animals.

“Every adoption creates a ripple effect,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “When an animal finds a loving home, it not only changes that animal’s life, but it also opens up space to help another animal in need. By working with our Northern partners, we’re giving these dogs and cats a second chance.”

To date in 2025, the Ontario SPCA has transported 229 animals from Northern communities to find them loving homes. It also partners with communities to reduce pet overpopulation through its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics.

Interested in adopting? Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to see animals available for adoption. Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can make a difference for an animal by becoming a foster volunteer. The foster program supports animals who are too young, sick, injured, under-socialized, or stressed to thrive in an animal centre environment. Visit ontariospca.ca/foster to learn more and apply today.