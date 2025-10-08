Wednesday Morning News – October 8th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 9. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 2.
- Thursday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 14. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of showers. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- Fans of Bob Ross might like to know that some of his original artwork will be auctioned off to help support public television stations after the Trump administration cut funding. 30 of Ross’ paintings will be sold at different auctions. The first auction, Nov. 11th wil included “Cliffside,” painted in 1990; “Winter’s Peace,” painted in 1993; and “Home in the Valley,” painted in 1993. The 30 paintings have an estimated total value of $850,000 to $1.4 million, Bonhams Auction House said.
- Congratulations to Reginald Francis of Sault Ste. Marie who recently struck gold with his lottery ticket. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 21, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Millie’s Mini Mart on Goulais Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie.
