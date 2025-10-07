Tuesday Morning News – October 7

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -2.
- Wednesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 10. Wind chill -5 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Wednesday Night – Clear. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits:
- Tim Hortons is raising its coffee prices for the first time in three years, pointing to the fact that the cost of coffee beans has more than doubled since the last time it increased prices.
