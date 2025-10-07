Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.
On October 2, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. members of the Nipigon OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Township of Nipigon. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Through investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired. As a result, Kit MCCABE, 65 of Nipigon was arrested and charged with:
· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.
The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.
- Nipigon OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired - October 7, 2025
