Nipigon OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired

Members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On October 2, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. members of the Nipigon OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Township of Nipigon. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired. As a result, Kit MCCABE, 65 of Nipigon was arrested and charged with:

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.