LAVOIE, Denise

May 14, 1952 – October 4, 2025

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday October 4, 2025.

Beloved wife of Jean Roch Lavoie. Loving mother of Tammy Nelson (John) and Chad Lavoie. Proud grandmother of Justin Lavoie, Cora Nelson and Hana Nelson. Daughter of the late Germaine and Robert Dupuis. Dear sister of Joanne Jennings (Dave), Roger Dupuis (Maria), Michel Dupuis (Wilma) and Nicole Chapman (Derek). Denise will be remembered by her nieces, nephews and the extended Lavoie and Proulx families.

At her request, cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of her life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 on Saturday October 25, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,