Breaking News

Monday Morning News – October 6

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.
  • Tuesday – Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tuesday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Maysen Geldart who won $1000 in the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation Draw.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*