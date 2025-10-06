Monday Morning News – October 6

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.
- Tuesday – Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tuesday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Maysen Geldart who won $1000 in the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation Draw.
