Saturday Morning News – October 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18.
- Sunday – Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 14.
News Tidbits:
- A huge thanks to Canadian Tire – Wawa. They are once again sponsoring Public Skates this year! You can enjoy public skating; Friday from 6 – 7 p.m. and Sundays from 3 – 4 p.m.
- …and in more good news, Family Skates are being generously sponsored by Opawamow Group! Family Skates are held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
- If you are taking advantage of the weekend or days coming up – the fall colours are spectacular. If you are doing a Lake Superior Circle Tour and are planning to stop at some of the National Parks in the US be aware that Lake Superior’s National Parks—Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Grand Portage National Monument, Keweenaw National Historical Park, Isle Royale National Park, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are all experience staff shortages due to federal funding difficulties. In general, Park buildings, including visitor centers, will be closed. There will be no staff to help visitors with interpretation, route planning, or other needs. And with minimal park staffing during the shutdown, response time in case of emergencies will be impacted. Boating safety could be precarious at this time.
- Good news – Researchers at the University of British Columbia successfully converted a kidney from blood type A to universal blood type O and transplanted it into a brain-dead recipient. The feat could expand access to donor organs by eliminating blood type as a barrier. Current methods for overcoming mismatched blood types require a living donor and the recipient to undergo an intensive immune suppression treatment.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – October 4 - October 4, 2025
- This Weekend – Hockey! - October 3, 2025
- Friday Morning News – October 3 - October 3, 2025