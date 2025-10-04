Group of People Fined for Unlawfully Hunting Moose

Three individuals have been fined a total of $12,500 for the following moose hunting violations:

Todd Cameron of Levac pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and careless hunting. He was fined a total of $9,000 and received a one-year hunting licence suspension. Cameron must also retake both the Canadian Firearms Safety Course and the Hunter Safety Education Course before applying for or obtaining a new licence.

Amanda Travis of Levac pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence. She was fined $1,000.

Michael Celi of Stoney Creek pleaded guilty to unlawfully invalidating his hunting tag for an animal that was killed by another person. He was fined $2,500.

The group also had their moose seized which was donated to members of the public.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 12, 2024, conservation officers attended a hunting camp in the Cache Lake Road area outside of Marathon, Ontario. During the investigation, it was found that Cameron and Travis were actively hunting moose together and had never purchased a licence to hunt moose. It was subsequently found that Cameron had shot a bull moose on Cache Lake Road. Cameron and Travis then called Celi, who was hunting close by and came and tagged the illegal moose. Both the Ministry of Natural Resources Canine Unit and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System technology supported this investigation.

Justice of the Peace Tobey Meyer heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on June 17, 2025.