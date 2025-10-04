BÉLANGER, Michel

Passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on Wednesday October 1, 2025 at the age of 72 years.

Beloved husband of the late Nicole (née Berthiaume) Bélanger. Loving father of Nathalie (Kevin), Julie (Patrick) and Jessica. Cherished papi of Emma, Becca, Logan, Liam, Landen, Miguel and Clara. Son of the late Beatrice and Octave Bélanger. Dear brother of Marcel (Gemma), Magella (Francine), Carol (late Sylvie), the late Raymonde (Viateur), the late Claude (Lynda), the late Yvon (late Claudette) and the late Guy). Michel will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends.

Michel was truly a wonderful family man who always put his loved ones first and was eager to lend a helping hand whenever needed. His love and devotion to his family, children, and grandchildren meant the world to him. He found joy in the great outdoors whether hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying time with his family. His warm sense of humor, his handy skills, and his genuine care for his loved ones are qualities we will cherish and remember fondly. He will always be in our hearts, and his presence will be deeply missed.

A visitation will be held at Ste-Cecile Church, Dubreuilville on Tuesday October 7, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday October 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Duolmane “Joe” Okamba officiating. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to Ste-Cecile Church would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

==============================================================================

Est décédé paisiblement à son domicile, entouré de sa famille, le mercredi 1er octobre 2025, à l’âge de 72 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de feu Nicole (née Berthiaume) Bélanger. Père aimant de Nathalie (Kevin), Julie (Patrick) et Jessica. Papi chéri d’Emma, Becca, Logan, Liam, Landen, Miguel et Clara. Fils de feu Béatrice et Octave Bélanger. Frère adoré de Marcel (Gemma), Magella (Francine), Carol (feu Sylvie), feu Raymonde (Viateur), feu Claude (Lynda), feu Yvon (feu Claudette) et feu Guy. Michel laisse dans le deuil plusieurs nièces, neveux et amis qui garderont de lui un souvenir précieux.

Michel était véritablement un homme de famille exceptionnel, qui plaçait toujours ses proches au premier plan et ne manquait jamais de tendre la main lorsqu’on avait besoin de lui. Son amour et sa dévotion envers sa famille, ses enfants et ses petits-enfants comptaient plus que tout à ses yeux. Il trouvait du bonheur dans la nature, que ce soit à travers la chasse, la pêche ou simplement en partageant des moments avec sa famille. Son sens de l’humour chaleureux, ses talents de bricoleur et son attention sincère envers ses proches sont des qualités que nous chérirons et garderons précieusement en mémoire. Il restera à jamais dans nos cœurs, et sa présence nous manquera profondément.

La famille recevra les condoléances à l’église Ste-Cécile de Dubreuilville le mardi 7 octobre 2025 de 18 h à 20 h. Les funérailles auront lieu le mercredi 8 octobre 2025 à 11 h, célébrées par le révérend Duolmane « Joe » Okamba. La crémation aura lieu au Centre de crémation River’s Edge, à Sault Ste. Marie.

Des dons commémoratifs peuvent être faits à lʼéglise Ste-Cecile serait apprécié par la famille.

(Arrangements confiés à Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, ON 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca