SSM Police – Looking for Help in theft of Commemorative Plaque

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting assistance from the public to locate a stolen Ontario Heritage plaque.

The plaque was taken from the side lawn of Precious Blood Cathedral, located in the 700 block of Queen Street East, sometime between Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The plaque is described as 24 inches in height, 24 inches in width, and made of brass.

Anyone with information on the location of the plaque or of the theft is urged to contact Sault Police by calling 705-949-6300.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law, for more information click here.