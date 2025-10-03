Breaking News

Friday Morning News – October 3

Weather:

  • Today Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.
  • Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Saturday Night – Cloudy. Low 17.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Melvin Harry Heath of Elliot Lake on winning $350,000 with THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game.
