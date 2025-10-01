Dryden OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that has resulted in a fatality.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Dryden OPP, Dryden Fire Services, and Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a head-on collision involving a transport truck and a pick-up truck on Highway 17 at Latimer Road in Oxdrift.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 27-year-old male from Sioux Lookout, was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger of the transport truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams. A section of Highway 17 was closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene. The road has since re-opened.

OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.