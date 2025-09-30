Tuesday Morning News – September 30th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 4.
- Wednesday – Sunny. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Wednesday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Good news for fans of the Big Bear in Hawk. They will be reopening for service on Wednesday – but only for service outside and to go!
