Monday Morning News – September 29th

Weather:
- Today Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low 6.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- Alamos Gold – We’re proud to support Team Inglis, the reigning Ontario Scotties Provincial champions and one of Canada’s top 10 curling teams. As they set their sights on the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Olympic Trials, we’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.
- Congratulations to Norman Gillespie of Elliot Lake and Robert Pelletier of Stoney Creek who can now “find their possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on July 23, 2025. Norman and Robert have been playing the lottery together for 25 years. They started playing as coworkers and this is their first major win.
