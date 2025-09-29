Letter – Guy Bourgouin Writes Premier Ford about Kap Paper Mill

September 29, 2025

The Honorable Doug Ford

Premier of Ontario

Legislative Building, Queen’s Park Toronto, ON M7A 1A1

Dear Premier Ford,

I am writing to you in strong support of the concerns raised by the municipalities, unions, employers, and residents regarding the potential closure of the Kap Paper Mill.

The possible shutdown of this facility would be devastating for Kapuskasing and surrounding northern communities. Hundreds of families depend directly on the mill for employment, and countless local businesses, suppliers, and service providers rely on its continued operation. The loss of Kap Paper would not only dismantle a major economic driver in Kapuskasing, but would also severely impact Hearst, Cochrane, Mattice, Opasatika, Val-Rita Hardy, Moonbeam, Fauquier, and countless First Nations communities in Northern Ontario.

Northern Ontario’s forestry sector is already under pressure. A closure of this magnitude would have ripple effects across the region, jeopardizing local economies and threatening the stability of working families. The North cannot afford to lose another cornerstone employer.

The federal government has committed to engaging in discussions regarding the future of Kap Paper. While this is a positive step, the province of Ontario has not yet been publicly involved in these talks. Provincial leadership is essential to secure the mill’s future and ensure coordinated support for the workers and communities who depend on it.

Immediate government action is needed. I strongly urge your government to intervene without delay to support the Town of Kapuskasing, the Town of Hearst and the countless other communities across the entire region by securing the future of Kap Paper. Protecting these jobs and sustaining our forestry industry is not just a local priority – it is vital for Ontario’s economy as a whole.

Sincerely,

Guy Bourgouin, MPP

Mushkegowuk- James Bay

cc: Hon. Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products Hon. George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth Hon. Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources

Terry Skiffington, CEO Kap Paper