DUBÉ, Audrey Pearl

With heavy hearts the family announces the peaceful passing of their Mother Audrey Pearl Dubé, predeceased by her husband Lawrence Dubé (1996).

Daughter of the late Peter and Ida Merritt. Sister of the late Darwin Merritt (late Florabelle). Loving mother of Daryle (Brenda), Cheryl Bates (Robert), Sylvia Moise (late Raymond), and Gregory (Susan). Grandmother of Mark Dubé (Tara), Darren Dubé (Anita), Tamara Dubé (Robert Clarke), Pamela Ethier (Maurice), Angela Carlson (Erik), Shannon, Casey (Liam), Aaron Moise, Nicole Foden (Brad), Marsha Sheedy (Chris), and Joe Dubé, Great grandmother of 19, and Great Great Grandmother of 14.

Audrey enjoyed a long and healthy life, finding joy in her family and strength in her faith, until May when her heart began to fail her, and although she faced complications, she left this world as she lived it, peacefully and surrounded by love.

Memorial donations may be made to NSHN Palliative Care in memory of Audrey.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the medical staﬀ for the compassionate care they showed our Mom.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. James the Greater Church on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 12 noon. Fr. Clarence Dinesh officiating. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Lunch to follow.