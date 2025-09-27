Saturday Morning News – September 27th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.
- Sunday – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Night – Clear. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Graham and Helen Bromley of Hanmer, Ontario won $2,059,142 in the September Thunder Bay 50/50. They are the eighth Grand Prize winner to take home more than $2 million. The next draw will be held on October 31st.
