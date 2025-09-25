The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) is pleased to announce that Jotham Dumesnil has been selected as the 2025 Ontario Conservation Officers Association – Officer of the Year.

Jotham is currently a Conservation Officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources Guelph Enforcement Unit. Jotham has been an active and respected member in the communities that he has served.

Jotham is highly respected and highly regarded amongst OCOA members for his leadership, initiative and motivation. Jotham demonstrates the utmost levels of professionalism when dealing with members of the public, stakeholders and his co-workers. He regularly mentors newer officers to set them up for a successful career. Outside of work and on top of commitments to his young family, Jotham is a dedicated community volunteer. He spends many hours every winter working with the Mount Pleasant Optimist Club to maintain an outdoor ice rink at a local park. This provides a valuable recreational opportunity to local residents.

He volunteers to tie lines, bait hooks, provide advice and, no doubt to untangle many bird’s nests at the Mount Pleasant Fishing Derby each June. This is a fairly new event, just having run for the past couple of years, which is organized by a young person who lives in the community. It is attended by dozens of young anglers, providing an opportunity for them to learn how to fish and spend time in the outdoors with their friends and family members.

The following are quotes from Jotham’s colleagues in support of his nomination:

His work and personal accomplishments make him an ideal selection for the 2025 Officer of the Year. These successes can be highlighted through exploration of his contributions to our team and volunteer activities in his community outside of work.– Ben Sumner, Conservation Officer

Jotham’s unwavering dedication to the people of Ontario, his work unit and continuous success have made this nomination a pleasure to write. Jotham has nothing but my respect and appreciation from both a work and personal perspective, and I believe he deserves to be the 2025 Conservation Officer of the Year– Steven Savoie, Conservation Officer

Because of Jotham’s character and consistent efforts to promote natural resource law enforcement in a professional manner, Jotham has not only earned this nomination for the 2025 Officer of the Year but also the respect and gratitude of his peers and the public. As someone who Jotham has inspired and motivated, I strongly support his nomination – Adam Norton, Area Enforcement Manager

Recognition for Jotham’s exemplary work include also having been selected as the 2025 MNR Enforcement Branch Officer of the Year and the OCOA Excellence in Service award in 2022.

Jotham has been a long-term member of the Ontario Conservation Officer’s Association. He has attended and actively participated in many previous conventions, AGMs and special meetings. Guelph Enforcement Unit hosted the most recent in-person convention a few years ago. He was a driving force behind the organization and execution of that very successful convention, spending countless hours planning, soliciting donations and working throughout the convention to ensure a successful event.

Jotham was presented his award, in person, amongst a gathering of the OCOA members and families in his home community.