East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Home Invasion in Bruce Mines

Two individuals are facing numerous charges following a home invasion in Bruce Mines.

On September 19, 2025, at approximately 8:39 a.m., the East Algoma – Thessalon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a robbery at a residence on Government Road. Investigation revealed two individuals entered the victims’ home, assaulted them and pointed firearms at them. The accused individuals fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., the Garden River Anishinabek Police Service (APS) received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence on Syrette Lake Road in Garden River First Nation. Investigation confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the one used in the robbery in Bruce Mines. Due to the seriousness of the circumstances, Syrette Lake Road was closed for several hours to ensure public safety and allow police to effectively complete their investigation.

With assistance from Batchewana First Nation Police, Sault Ste. Marie OPP and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Emergency Services Unit, two individuals were located inside the residence and arrested.

As a result, 39-year-old Myron JONES and 48-year-old Gregory BELLEAU, both of Garden River First Nation, were charged with:

Robbery with weapon

Commit robbery to steal a firearm

Break and enter a dwelling house

Assault – two counts

Pointing a firearm – two counts

Forcible confinement – two counts

Disguise with intent

Theft under $5000

Mischief under $5000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused individuals were held for bail hearings, and remain in custody.

This was a multi-jurisdictional occurrence, and East Algoma OPP was also assisted by the East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units, Sault Ste. Marie Forensic Identification Services, North East Region Canine Unit, and OPP Emergency Response Teams from East Algoma, Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East.