Wawa Fire Department – Saved by the Beep

Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin is calling on all residents of Wawa to test their smoke alarms on September 28th as part of ‘Test Your Smoke Alarm Day’. Be prepared to be ‘Saved by the Beep’ with a working smoke alarm – it is your best chance to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.

The Municipality of Wawa is joining communities across Ontario on September 28 by asking everyone to take a minute and to ensure that there are working smoke alarms installed in their home.

“Being prepared to act in the event of a fire can start with simply pressing the test button and having the confidence that a working smoke alarm is in your home,” said Fire Chief Kevin Sabourin. “Lives will be saved by regularly testing smoke alarms at least once a month, refreshing batteries at least once a year, and replacing smoke alarms older than 10 years.”

Last year, Ontario lost 133 people to deadly fires – the highest number in over 20 years. Many of these fires were found to have no working smoke alarm and stand as a reminder that only working smoke alarms will alert you to a fire and give you and your loved ones enough time to safely escape.

“In Ontario, we’ve seen a significant rise in fatal fires and the number of people we have lost in these fires is very concerning,” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. “Entire families have been lost to fire and the most troubling part is that the majority of these fires did not have a working smoke alarm in the home. Had there been working smoke alarms, and a well thought out and practiced home fire escape plan, these deaths may have been prevented.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), with the support of fire services and fire safety partners across Ontario, is asking Ontarians to regularly test their smoke alarms with a challenge to test all smoke alarms in their residence on September 28.

For more information visit www.savedbythebeep.ca

Quick Facts: